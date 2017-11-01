Menu
Dave Grohl, dressed as David Letterman, performs Frozen-Metallica mashup with Kristen Bell: Watch

This is what happens when Grohl gets to host his own late-night talk show

by
on November 01, 2017, 1:00am
It didn’t take long for Dave Grohl to make his presence felt as guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night. As it was Halloween, the Foo Fighters frontman wore a costume, and a rather amazing one at that: he was dressed as another famous Dave, former Late Show host David Letterman. Seeing Grohl with a long grey beard, glasses, and an old-school letterman jacket, sitting behind a talk show desk was sight to forever cherish. Seeing him wear the costume while performing drums as part of an impromptu jam with Kristen Bell — well, that’s something for the history books Twitter archives.

While interviewing Bell, Grohl mentioned how his daughters were obsessed with the movie Frozen, “and if I were to jam a song with you, I would become like the coolest dad.” This led Bell, who was dressed as Tom Selleck’s Magnum P.I. character, to begin singing the Frozen song “Do You Want to Build a Snowman”. Once Grohl got his hands on some drumsticks, however, the song took a noticeably heavier turn, eventually segueing into Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”. Bell handled the vocals switches like a pro, even letting out a few growls. The whole thing was pretty amazing and you can replay it up above.

