Dave Grohl pays tribute to AC/DC’s Malcolm Young, who inspired him to start a band

Earlier today, AC/DC founding member Malcolm Young died at the age of 64. In a tribute posted to Foo Fighters’ Facebook page, frontman Dave Grohl revealed how AC/DC’s 1980 movie Let There Be Rock “changed my life” and thanked Young for inspiring him to start a band.

“The film… is everything that live [rock] and roll should be. Sweaty. Loose. Loud. A relentless performance from the perfect band. It was the first time I lost control to music. The first time I wanted to be in a band. I didn’t wanted to play my guitar anymore. I wanted to smash it,” Grohl wrote.

“Thank you, Malcolm for the songs, and the feel, and the cool, and the years of losing control to rock and roll,” Grohl added. “I will do just that tonight, for you.”

Foo Fighters play a gig in Mexico City tonight and we’ll let you know just how Grohl and co. lose control in tribute to Young. In the meantime, revisit a recent live cover of AC/DC’s “Let There Be Rock”: