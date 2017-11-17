Dead and Company perform “Jack Straw” on Colbert: Watch

Last night, Dead and Company stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a performance of the Grateful Dead classic “Jack Straw”. The appearance came as the band — which sees original Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann joined by former Allman Brother Oteil Burbridge, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, and John Mayer — kicked off their new fall tour. They once again proved that the seemingly odd inclusion of Mayer was a perfect fit for keeping the Dead’s spirit alive. Check out the replay above.

(Read: Grateful Dead in 10 Songs)

It’s actually fitting that Dead and Company should return to late night as they once again take to the road. Mayer was a fill-in host on the Late Late Show when Weir appeared to promote the Grateful Dead’s “Fare Thee Well” reunion shows. Mayer’s gushing over the band and his joining Weir for a performance of “Althea” actually led to the formation of Dead and Co. in the first place, so in a way, late night TV is sort of the band’s home.

These Jedi of noodling are currently on tour (because of course they are; Weir has been on tour since he was 16) on the East Coast; you can check out the band’s fall itinerary below.

Dead and Company 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/22 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

11/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/25 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/02 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

12/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

12/07 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/08 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

01/15 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Barcelo Maya

01/16 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Barcelo Maya

01/17 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Barcelo Maya

01/18 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Barcelo Maya