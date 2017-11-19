Dead and Company perform “Uncle John’s Band” on Colbert : Watch

Dead and Company completed their two-night residency on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday night with a performance of the Grateful Dead classic, “Uncle John’s Band”.

Once again, John Mayer’s easy chemistry with his bandmates demonstrated why he was chosen to fill out the supergroup. The ensemble features original Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann alongside former Allman Brother Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. Replay the performance above.

On Thursday night, Dead and Company performed “Jack Straw” during their return to late night. The band’s residency was in promotion of Dead and Company’s East Coast tour. Check out the full itinerary here.