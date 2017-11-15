Menu
Diplo and MØ team up for “Get It Right”, a new track from Major Lazer’s Give Me Future documentary: Stream

The documentary follows Major Lazer at an outdoor concert he hosted in Cuba last year

on November 15, 2017, 3:42pm
Photos by ​Philip Cosores (Diplo) and David Brendan Hall (MØ)

Give Me Future, a documentary chronicling an outdoor concert Major Lazer played in Cuba last year, drops via Apple Music on Friday. Featured on the soundtrack for the documentary is a brand new song from Diplo, “Get It Right”, which features Danish artist . Ahead of the film’s release, the track has been shared via its lyric video.

Sumptuous yet spastic, the track finds MØ’s lovely vocals floating over chiming piano notes before a raucous beat distorts them into a kaleidoscopic burst of chaos. Take a listen to it above.

MØ previously collaborated with Major Lazer on the hit track “Lean On”. More recently, Diplo cuddled with dogs in a Charli XCX video over the summer, while MØ is gearing up for a co-headlining tour of North America in January with Cashmere Cat.

See a trailer for Give Me Future below.

