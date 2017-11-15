Diplo and MØ team up for “Get It Right”, a new track from Major Lazer’s Give Me Future documentary: Stream

Photos by ​Philip Cosores (Diplo) and David Brendan Hall (MØ)

Give Me Future, a documentary chronicling an outdoor concert Major Lazer played in Cuba last year, drops via Apple Music on Friday. Featured on the soundtrack for the documentary is a brand new song from Diplo, “Get It Right”, which features Danish artist MØ. Ahead of the film’s release, the track has been shared via its lyric video.

Sumptuous yet spastic, the track finds MØ’s lovely vocals floating over chiming piano notes before a raucous beat distorts them into a kaleidoscopic burst of chaos. Take a listen to it above.

MØ previously collaborated with Major Lazer on the hit track “Lean On”. More recently, Diplo cuddled with dogs in a Charli XCX video over the summer, while MØ is gearing up for a co-headlining tour of North America in January with Cashmere Cat.

See a trailer for Give Me Future below.