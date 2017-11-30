Dirty Projectors share vibrant new video for “Up in Hudson”: Watch

Dirty Projectors’ self-titled release from earlier this year was very clearly about band mastermind David Longstreth’s separation from his former girlfriend and bandmate Amber Coffman. (Her own City of No Reply, not so much.) Perhaps no track on the album was more unconcealed in its inspiration than “Up in Hudson”, which literally tracks their entire relationship. In the song’s new music video, that romantic arc is represented in four vignettes set in a world of vibrant colors and large facial features.

Directed by Daren Rabinovitch, the clip was created with the film and animation studio Encyclopedia Pictura. Using some exaggerated prosthetics and enhanced brightness, the video tracks four phases of love: falling, enjoying, dissolving, and moving on. Or, as the studio put it in a press statement, “Through four very different couples, the arc of a relationship is portrayed in its stages of growth, death, and rebirth. To unite our characters as we weave through their stories, we tried to present their vulnerabilities in a surreal way, right on the surface, in their faces.” Check it out up above.