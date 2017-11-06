Disney in talks to acquire 21st Century Fox

Disney is in talks to acquire a majority of 21st Century Fox, according to a new report from CNBC.

Under the preliminary terms of the deal, Disney would acquire 21st Century Fox’s movie and TV studios in addition to entertainment networks such as FX and National Geographic. It would not, however, absorb Fox’s broadcast network, Fox News Channel, or Fox local broadcasting affiliates. CNBC stretches that negotiations are still in the very early stages and there’s no certainly a deal will get done — especially given America’s complicated antitrust laws.

If Disney and Fox are to strike a deal, however, it would have far-reaching implications in Hollywood. Most notably, Disney-owned Marvel would re-obtain film rights to X-Men, Fantastic Four, Deadpool, and more.

Additionally, Disney would acquire ownership of several major film franchises, including Avatar, Planet of the Apes, Alien, Die Hard, and yes —The Simpsons, which actually predicted such a deal: