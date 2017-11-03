DJ Premier recruits ASAP Ferg to take back “Our Streets” on new song: Stream

In late September, DJ Premier released a full-length collaborative project with singer-songwriter Torii Wolf. Now, the legendary hip-hop producer is back with a new single featuring Harlem rapper ASAP Ferg. It’s called “Our Streets” and marks the duo’s first joint effort.

“It’s a dream to be able to work with the legendary DJ Premier on this record,” stated Ferg via press statement. “Preemo has worked with all the NYC hip hop icons and greats — Nas, Biggie, Guru, Hov, KRS-One, and The Lox. Just knowing I was working with him pushed me as an MC.”

“With Ferg, or anybody I work with, they already know my history so they know that I come from the 90s era,” DJ Premier added. “Ferg just automatically said ‘Don’t do what I’ve been doing on my albums — I want you to do a Preemo style and let me show I can rap to that,’ so I was like ‘let’s do it.’ Everybody was happy off jump — no suggestions, no ‘I think we should go this direction’ — it was an automatic in, out, done, in one day.”

Hear it below.

“Our Streets” is the first single from the newly resurrected Payday Records, which celebrated its 25th Anniversary on Thursday when it was relaunched by Ultra Music founder Patrick Moxey. DJ Premier is the label’s first signed artist, followed by CoSigned New Orleans rapper Pell, rapper OJ Da Juiceman, upcoming UK hip-hop star Yung Fume, and hip-hop group Gloss Gang.

“Patrick always had his ear to the street and it didn’t take a lot of explaining the culture since he was so involved with so many aspects of it, including managing Gang Starr’s legacy since 1989 – 2003,” DJ Premier stated through a press statement. “Our memories of growing together is monumental, so relaunching Payday brings it all back to the roots of where our flight to success lifted off.”

During the 90s, Payday released JAY-Z’s first single, “In My Lifetime”, and was home to influential hip-hop artists such as Mos Def (through his first group, U.T.D.), Jeru the Damaja, and DJ Premier’s protégés, Group Home.

The label’s next release will be Pell’s single “chirpin’” on November 10th, ahead of his girasoul EP on December 8th.