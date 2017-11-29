DMX’s bonkers cover of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is the only Christmas carol we need this year: Stream

Sure, embattled rapper DMX is currently out on bail for federal tax evasion, but he seems to bettering himself while still a free man. He’s been working to overcome a nasty drug addiction, for example, having found success with his current rehab efforts. The only downside of his sobriety is the 40 pounds he packed on, which he credits to his love for Captain Crunch. It looks as if he’s also been indulging in his fair share of candy canes, because his new cover of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is positively brimming with Christmas cheer.

DMX first toyed with the cover during a radio interview five years ago, but has now offered up a proper recording for a Spotify holiday playlist, which also features new songs from Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Rostam, and Demi Lovato. Listen to the rowdy, amusing track below, then keep scrolling to see his original rendition of the holiday classic.