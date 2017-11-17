Donald Trump is a terrifying zombie in Green Day’s new song/video “Back in the USA”: Watch

Today marks the release of Green Day’s new compilation package, Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band. Appearing alongside pop punk classics like “Longview”, “Basket Case”, and “She” are two new songs: “Back In The USA” and a reworked version of “Ordinary World” featuring Miranda Lambert.

“Back In The USA” is what you’d expect from a Green Day song in 2017, a politically-charged rock anthem that calls out blind patriotism and toxic partisanship. If the song’s lyrics weren’t clear enough, the accompanying video finds Green Day directly taking on Trump-era politics. Directed by Brendan Walter and Greg Yagolnitzer, the video casts the members of Green Day as fathers in a care-free 1950’s suburbia. However, after being given special glasses, the true realities of the world are revealed, including the zombie horror show of our presidency. Watch above.

You can stream Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band in full below.