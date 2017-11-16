Drake calls out fan sexually harassing women at concert: Watch

As it has in Hollywood, sexual misconduct in music has been an oft downplayed issue for years. It’s not always the performers, either, as some fans take crowded shows as an opportunity to harass their fellow concertgoers. In the current climate, there’s thankfully increasingly less tolerance for such behavior, and Drake made that perfectly clear at a recent gig.

Drizzy was in Sydney delivering a post-concert performance at the Marquee nightclub. In the midst of his track “Know Yourself”, he noticed a guy behaving inappropriately in the crowd and cut the music to call him out.

“Stop that shit,” Drake demanded, pointing to the offending fan. “If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and fuck you up.” The crowd burst into cheers and applause backing up Drake, so he decided to repeat himself over the uproar to make sure he was heard. “If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I”m going to come out there and fuck your ass up.”

It’s unclear what ended up happening to the fan, though the Daily Beast reports there is footage of security looking for the guy Drake called out. There’s also video of Drake’s take-no-shit shout out, which you can watch below.