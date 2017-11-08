Drake is shifting focus to Hollywood with TV and film projects

Photo by Ruven Afanador

Toronto rapper Drake first gained recognition as an actor by playing the wheelchair-bound James “Jimmy” Brooks in Degrassi: The Next Generation. For the last decade, he’s been focused on a highly successful music career, but the OVO Sound label head is looking to shift gears. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealed plans to “take six months or a year to myself and do some great films.”

Drake is building an as-of-yet unnamed film and TV company with his longtime manager and business partner, Adel “Future” Nur, starting with his recently premiered documentary film, The Carter Effect, about former NBA star Vince Carter and an upcoming Netflix revival of the British crime series, Top Boy.

The ambitious plans include an upcoming partnership with Anonymous Content’s Steven Golin (Spotlight, Mr. Robot) for an untitled TV series as well as a collaboration with the film studio A24 (Moonlight, The Florida Project). On the heels of last year’s Please Forgive Me short film, Drake is also building on his close relationship with Apple Music as part of the streaming service’s push into original video content.

On the acting side, Drake is pitched with a new script weekly, but has turned everything down save for voicing a mammoth in Ice Age: Continental Drift and cameoing in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. “We’re not looking to drop him into some Battleship,” says his manager Future, referencing Rihanna’s foray into the big screen.

However, Drake isn’t quite ready to give rapping up quite yet. “I’m sure I’ll stop [making music] one day,” he said. “When it starts to feel like I’m making it up. Hopefully I’ll catch it before I ever get there, right? But right now it feels like we just started, so I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

He added, “But I do plan on expanding — to take six months or a year to myself and do some great films. Music’s always there.”

Top Boy is scheduled to go into production early next year for a 2019 debut. Aside from serving as an executive producer, Drake is rumored for a “significant role” alongside his British rap associate Skepta.

Read the full interview here, in which Drake also speaks about his desire to work with Edward Norton and details his obsession with Harry Potter.