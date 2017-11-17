DRAM and Playboi Carti share new song “Crumbs”: Stream

DRAM dropped the periods from his name and shared the Rick Rubin-produced “Check Ya Fabrics” just a few weeks ago. Now, he’s back with a new song called “Crumbs”, featuring “Magnolia” rapper Playboi Carti.

Over a bouncy trap beat, DRAM swats away moochers, telling them “All I got is crumbs for you.” Elsewhere in the song, he brags about his work ethic and prowess with women. “Two shows in one day,” he raps. “100K in a weekend/ Two hos in one day/ Spanish and Asian.”

Hear it below.

DRAM also stars in a new Sprite Cranberry commercial for the holidays featuring a cameo from Lebron James. Check it out below.

Hear & see the Big Baby in this @Sprite Cranberry commercial. This the only thing I’m pourin up until the New Year👶🏾 #WannaSprite #SpriteAd pic.twitter.com/kXSAlhtPRd — DRAM (@BIGBABYDRAM) November 16, 2017

Next month, DRAM’s collaboration with Neil Young with be unleashed as part of the soundtrack to Will Smith’s forthcoming Netflix film, Bright.