DRAM shares new Rick Rubin-produced track “Check Ya Fabrics”: Stream

Photo by Amy Price

Just a few days ago, DRAM announced he was officially removing the periods from his name. Today, he’s back with his first new track under the punctuation-free moniker, a Rick Rubin-produced cut called “Check Ya Fabrics”.

Rubin’s beat is as mellow as a rolling high, the kind that just drips down your body in waves. Over the top, DRAM comes in with pitched up vocals spitting bars about his stacks of high-end clothes. “I only have eyes on my clothes/ I love my clothes like I love my girl that I hold close at night,” he says in his high pitched croon. “I got so many clothes in there it’ll make you lose your mind I got suitcases and suitcases and shoelaces upon shoelaces.” Take a listen below.

To announce that he was dropping the periods from his name, DRAM teamed with Funny or Die. The rapper appears on Corey Blovich, a mockery of the Maury Povich show. Just like on Povich, DRAM is there to discover once and for all if the periods in his life are really his or if his baby mama is straight lying. Check out the video below.