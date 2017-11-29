Dustin from Stranger Things has a band now, too, and he’s apparently a Pearl Jam fan: Watch

Stranger Things and It star Finn Wolfhard‘s band, Calpurnia, just signed a record deal with Royal Mountain Records and is set to record an EP with Twin Peaks‘ Cadien Lake James, a turn of events preceded by the teenager’s covers of Nirvana and New Order, presence in PUP music videos, and (ill-advised) friendship with scuzz-rocker Mac DeMarco. With a resume like that, it’s no wonder that he seems to have inspired co-star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays doofy, lovable Dustin on Stranger Things, to crank things up with his own band, Work In Progress.

Of course, Matarazzo initially built his career on music, having previously starred in Les Misérables on Broadway. He rocked out some cuts from the classic musical at a recent karaoke sesh, and also wowed crowds in September when singing the “National Anthem” alongside his sister, Sabrina, who also plays in Work in Progress.

According to NJ.com, the band has an upcoming gig at Asbury Park’s Stone Pony on December 29th. In the meantime, follow their Instagram and see Matarazzo belting out some Peal Jam in the below video.