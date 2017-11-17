Dwayne Johnson brings 80’s arcade game to life in trailer for Rampage: Watch

Dwayne Johnson was recently involved in an entertaining tête-à-tête with Tyrese Gibson which seems to have boiled over. With that out of the way, the actor formerly known as the Rock is free to focus on his upcoming projects, one of which is the long-gestating arcade game adaptation, Rampage. Today, we’ve received a full look at his latest role as primatologist Davis Okoye.

In the new trailer, Okoye is described as getting along better with animals than people. He shares a particularly unshakeable bond with an albino silverback gorilla named George, who mutates into a gigantic monster after being subjected to a genetic experiment. Soon enough, Okoye discovers there are other similarly altered animals, and the situation comes to a head in Chicago. Watch it above.

Naomie Harris (Skyfall, Spectre, Moonlight) co-stars in the movie as Dr. Kate Caldwell, a discredited genetic engineer who teams up with Okoye, while Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Watchmen, The Walking Dead) appears as a government agent named Agent Russell. Joe Manganiello (True Blood) and Malin Åkerman (The Watchmen, Billions) also appear in the film.

Rampage lands in theaters on April 20th, 2018.