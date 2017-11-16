Ed O’Brien on Radiohead’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame candidacy: “Us Brits are very bad at celebrating ourselves”

Of all the acts in contention for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2018, Radiohead seem like the safest bet. Whether or not the band shows up to accept their induction is an entirely different story.

In a new interview with Esquire, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien was asked about the band’s candidacy.

“As a British band, it’s one of those things that it’s very lovely to be nominated, but we don’t quite culturally understand it. It’s a very American thing,” O’Brien responded. “Us Brits are very bad at celebrating ourselves.”

“One of the things I’ve always loved about coming over to America is American bands you can always have a really good chat with and you could talk. With British bands, there was a lot of hostility. It’s in our DNA to be a little ambivalent with award ceremonies. We haven’t had great experiences. I would never want to disrespect anything because obviously some amazing artists have been nominated. But if I’m honest I don’t understand it. It’s just kind of a British person going, “Okay, thanks, what does this mean?”

O’Brien also believes the Rock and Roll of Fame is “a little bit thin on black artists and hip-hop artists,” adding, “I’m just speaking as a fan of American music, I would have thought that Dr. Dre should have been in there two years ago. His name should be first on the list way ahead of Radiohead.”

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees also include Rage Against The Machine, Kate Bush, Nina Simone, Depeche Mode, and Judas Priest. The top five vote-getters, as determined by a group of artists, historians, and music industry members, as well as a fan vote, will be announced in December. They will then be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony held in April 2017 at the Public Hall in Cleveland, Ohio.