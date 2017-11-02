Eight House of Cards employees accuse Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct

Eight people who work on the set of House of Cards have accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, according to a new report from CNN.

Spacey’s alleged victims, all of who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of professional repercussions, said the actor engaged in “predatory” behavior, including unwanted touching and harassment.

Earlier this week, when the first allegations of Spacey’s misconduct surfaced, Netflix halted production on House of Cards’ sixth and final season. Netflix executives also traveled to the production’s set in Baltimore “to ensure [the cast and crew] continue to feel safe and supported,” and “installed an anonymous complaint hotline, crisis counselors, and sexual harassment legal advisors for the crew.” Spacey was not on set at the time, as was previously scheduled.

On Wednesday night, Spacey announced he was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”