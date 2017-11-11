Ellen Page accuses Brett Ratner of “homophobic and abusive behavior” on set of X-Men: The Last Stand

The outing of director Brett Ratner as a scumbag was one of the less surprising reveals in the weeks after the media shone its spotlight on the patterns of sexual abuse perpetuated by Harvey Weinstein, but that makes it no less important. News about his checkered past keeps trickling out, too, with Variety recently revealing that he was the subject of a “sexual battery” investigation back in 2001. Now, actress Ellen Page has come forward with her own statement about the director, with whom she worked on 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand. In it, she played superhero Kitty Pryde.

Page’s thoughtful piece, posted to her Facebook account, touches on Ratner’s penchant for abusive, homophobic, and misogynistic language on set, with the actress specifically describing the way he “outed” her before she had even come to grips with her own sexuality.

“I was eighteen years old,” she writes. “He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: ‘You should fuck her to make her realize she’s gay.'” She continues, “I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself. I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened.”

Page recounts further incidents with the director, including one where she was reprimanded for telling Ratner she wouldn’t wear a shirt that said “Team Ratner.” “I was being reprimanded, yet he was not being punished nor fired for the blatantly homophobic and abusive behavior we all witnessed,” she writes. “I was an actor that no one knew. I was eighteen and had no tools to know how to handle the situation.”

Page’s statement goes on to touch on the systemic problems regarding misogyny, homophobia, and sexual harassment in Hollywood, as well as the powerful men who have been protected throughout the years. On that note, she expresses regret for having acted in Woody Allen’s To Rome with Love.

“I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career,” she writes. “I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because ‘of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.’ Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake.”

“This is a long awaited reckoning,” she concludes. Who could disagree?

Read her full account below.