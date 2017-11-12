Eminem debuts “Walk on Water” at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards: Watch

A returning Eminem kicked off the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday in London with a performance of his comeback single, “Walk on Water”. He was accompanied on the piano by the song’s co-writer and co-producer, Skylar Grey, who also stood in for Beyoncé on the hook.

Dressed in a dark-colored hoodie with a ballcap pulled low, Eminem addressed his insecurities about his place in the rap game. “Always in search of the verse that I haven’t spit yet,” he rapped. “Will this step just be another misstep/ To tarnish whatever the legacy, love, or respect/ I’ve garnered the rhyme has to be perfect, the delivery flawless.”

Watch the performance below.

“Walk on Water” is the first single off Eminem’s forthcoming album. In anticipation of the single’s release, Eminem fans pieced together a series of clues to unearth the album’s probable title, Revival. Fans first spotted the Revival title when Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, shared an Instagram post promoting Shady Records artist Yelawolf’s new album, Trial by Fire. In the background of the photo, there’s a giant ad for a drug called Revival. Further digging located a full ad online placed by Shady Records’ parent label, Interscope Records, and a website for a medication named Revival. Read about the further connections in detail on the Eminem Reddit page.