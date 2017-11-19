Eminem performs “Walk on Water” on Saturday Night Live: Watch

Eminem made his return on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live alongside Chance the Rapper, who served as the evening’s host.

The Detroit MC performed an eight-minute medley highlighted by his just-released single, “Walk on Water”, plus fan favorites “Stan” and “Love the Way You Lie”. Just like last weekend’s debut performance of “Walk on Water” at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, Eminem was accompanied by Skylar Grey on the piano. The singer-songwriter stood in for Beyoncé on “Walk on Water” and Rihanna on “Love the Way You Lie”, a logical choice since she wrote the hooks on both songs. Watch it above.

“Walk on Water” is the first single released in advance of Eminem’s upcoming album Revival.