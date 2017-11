Eminem has confirmed a December 15th release for his new album, Revival. It’s the Detroit rapper’s ninth full-length album to date following 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

The album’s release date was revealed via Dr. Dre’s Instagram account. Eminem’s longtime mentor executive produced Revival.

Use as prescribed by your doctor. @eminem A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

Thus far, Eminem has only released one track from the album, “Walk on Water” featuring Beyoncé and produced by Rick Rubin. Listen below.