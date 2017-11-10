Eminem unleashes new song “Walk on Water” featuring Beyoncé: Stream

Eminem has returned with a brand new single, and it comes in the form of an unexpected collaboration. For “Walk on Water”, the Real Slim Shady has teamed up with Beyoncé. The surprisingly reflective track, produced by Rick Rubin, hears Eminem rap about his own insecurities overtop a soundscape built off of piano and a string section. Queen Bey handles the song’s hook, singing, “I walk on water/ but only when it freezes/ because I’m only human just like you/ making my mistakes, oh if you only knew/ I don’t think you should believe in me the way you do/ because I’m terrified to let you down”. Take a listen below.

“Walk on Water” is presumambly the first track off Eminem’s forthcoming album. In anticipation of the single’s release, Eminem fans pieced together a series of clues to unearth the album’s probable title, Revival. Fans first spotted the Revival title when Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, shared an Instagram post promoting Shady Records artist Yelawolf’s new album, Trial by Fire. In the background of the photo, there’s a giant ad for a drug called Revival. Further digging located a full ad online placed by Shady Records’ parent label, Interscope Records, and a website for a medication named Revival. Read about the further connections in detail on the Eminem Reddit page.

Slim Shady teased the new track on Instagram Wednesday through a photo of a doctor’s prescription note with the song’s title scrawled on it. The note also says “REVIVAL” on the top with Eminem’s signature backwards “E,” further stoking speculation about the album title.

Earlier this week, NME reported Eminem will debut his ninth studio album during his performance at the MTV EMAs. Until then, relive Eminem’s Trump-destroying BET Awards freestyle below.