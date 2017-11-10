Menu
Empire of the Sun release new EP, On Our Way Home: Stream/download

Announced just yesterday, the five-track EP features two new tracks and a remix by Cornelius

on November 10, 2017, 10:40am
Australian electropop outfit Empire of the Sun have returned with a surprise new EP entitled, On Our Way Home. Spanning five tracks, it’s streaming in full via Apple Music and Spotify.

Two of the songs featured on the EP — the title track and one called “Two Leaves” — are brand new. The rest of the effort is made up of three different versions of “Way to Go”, a track from last year’s Two Vines LP. For one of those new renditions, Empire tapped Japanese avant-pop artist Cornelius.

In addition to the EP, Empire of the Sun have shared a psychedelic video for for “Way to Go”. Check out the face-warping, Nobumichi Asais-directed clip below.

