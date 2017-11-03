Episode 39: Stephen King’s The Gunslinger First Introduced Readers to The Dark Tower

The Dark Tower: The Gunslinger

“The man in black fled across the desert, and the gunslinger followed…”

Constant Listeners, suppose that all worlds, all universes, met at a single nexus, a single pylon, a Tower. And within it, a stairway, perhaps rising to the Godhead itself. Would you dare climb to the top? Could it be that somewhere above all of endless reality, there exists a room?

This week, the Losers head to Mid-World, where Justin Gerber’s ka-tet, specifically Dan Caffrey, McKenzie Gerber, and Allison Shoemaker, begin their long journey towards The Dark Tower with Stephen King’s 1982 novel, The Gunslinger.

Together, they also share what freaks them out, what makes them laugh, and what makes them cringe. As per tradition, our goal is to be as comprehensive as possible, which is why the episode runs long.

Listen above and remember that there are other worlds than these…

Chapters include: Introductions and History, The Hook (18:00), Structure and Format (25:00), Heroes and Villains (35:30), The Sematary (1:52:00), Word Processor of the God (2:02:00), Poundcake! (2:13:00), King’s Dominion (2:20:00), Things We Glean Along The Beam (2:23:00), Overall Thoughts (2:27:00), Adaptations (2:33:00), and Outro (3:11:00).

— Buy: The Gunslinger via Amazon