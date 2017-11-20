Fake fan serves Alice Glass summons from Crystal Castles’ Ethan Kath during concert in Chicago

Joining the chorus of women speaking out against powerful mean committing sexual misconduct, Alice Glass revealed last month that she had suffered years of abuse at the hands of her former Crystal Castles bandmate Ethan Kath. Glass (né Margaret Osborn) recounted nearly a decade’s worth of physical, psychological, and sexual assaults committed by a predatory and controlling Kath (born Claudio Palmieri). In response to the extensive allegations, Kath sued his accuser for defamation, and now Glass has officially been served.

“Just got served after my show in Chicago by someone pretending to be fan,” Glass wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of the summons. “lol see you in court asshole.”

Glass was performing a solo show at Chicago’s Subterranean on Friday, November 17th; that’s presumably where she was given this:

just got served after my show in chicago by someone pretending to be a fan. lol see you in court asshole. pic.twitter.com/iVffrIkB4o — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) November 18, 2017

Former HEALTH member Jupiter Keyes, Glass’ current boyfriend, is also named in the suit. Kath is accusing the pair of having a “dastardly plan” to “ruin his good name and reputation in the industry, destroy Crystal Castles… and in turn boost [Glass’] own career,” according to a copy of the complaint obtained by Pitchfork. He is also seeking $300,000 worth of losses stemming from the cancellation of Crystal Castles’ planned tour dates in the wake of Glass’ accusations, along with other unspecified damages.