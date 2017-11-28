Fans are crowdfunding Throbbing Gristle & Psychic TV founder Genesis P-Orridge’s leukemia treatment

Last month, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, co-founder of Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, shared their diagnosis of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. In response, fans have started a GoFundMe campaign to help Genesis pay for rent, food, and medicine while they undergo treatment.

“Having canceled their upcoming tour with PTV3, they are flat broke, three months behind on rent, and undergoing chemo and constant testing,” campaign organizer Douglas Rushkoff writes. “Gen is on oxygen, and unable to do much beyond getting to the hospital. Friends are visiting and contributing what we can, but the expenses keep growing.”

“We want Gen to be warm and fed through the winter, and focused on hopefuly healing, not finances. The drugs are experimental, but promising. With continued therapy *and* low stress, Gen does not have to die from this, but could be back performing again sometime next year.”

A note on Genesis’ Facebook page sharing the GoFundMe campaign confirms the UK singer’s situation:

“We know its hard for coum people to believe, but we are broke. No savings, no pension, an overdraft. And debts. We grew up being taught to be stoic and never admit we needed help nor ask for it…but we have hit a brick wall. We really DO need any and all help we can get. Please help if you possibly can…all we can offer in exchange is our creativity and our generosity of soul.”

Psychic TV was forced to cancel a planned tour in lieu of Genesis’ diagnosis. Their planned treatment includes experimental chemotherapy and blood transfusions, as well as well as a healing sigil. Find out more about the campaign here.