Father John Misty trolls Taylor Swift with denunciation of music blogging

Musicians can’t always control who listens to their music and how it’s interpreted. Just ask Bruce Springsteen, whose “Born in the USA” has been misappropriated by politicians for decades, or Taylor Swift, who has recently had her songs picked up by the alt-right and white supremacists. While The Boss combats this by publicly distancing himself from certain political beliefs, T-Swift instead chose to go after the people spreading the fallacious rumors: lowly music bloggers.

While the ACLU came out against Swifty’s swift response to a small-time blogger writing about the alt-right’s obsession with the pop star, she has gained one unlikely ally in Father John Misty. (Well, by unlikely we really mean ironic.) In a since-deleted Facebook post, FJM denounced the scourge of music blogging as “entirely unacceptable in a civic society — as is anyone who claims to be a music blogger or associates with music blogging. Music blogging’s very foundation is inequality.” The post went on to describe bloggers in terms most would use to depict white supremacists, saying they’re “pathologically bent on sustaining the supremacy of one class of music over another based solely on its immutable traits.”

Father John Misty has never been the biggest fan of the online discourse surrounding music, but it’s hard to imagine he truly sees the writers who helped make his career as such worthless wretches. Then again, Taylor Swift publicly denouncing the alt-right should be the obvious course of action, and look how that’s played out. Read FJM’s full statement and see a screengrab below (via Stereogum).

“Unnecessary as this may be, it’s come to my attention that my music has been adopted by a certain online faction that has seen fit to interpret and present it via its own ideological prejudices. Though I am in no way affiliated with this group and have made numerous attempts to distance myself from its rhetoric and agenda I still feel the need to roundly denounce it, so with the help of my legal team and much prayer, here goes: music blogging is and always has been entirely unacceptable in a civic society — as is anyone who claims to be a music blogger or associates with music blogging. Music blogging’s very foundation is inequality — pathologically bent on sustaining the supremacy of one class of music over another based solely on its immutable traits. It is unwelcome here. Thank you all very much.”