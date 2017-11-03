Menu
Feist unveils cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye”: Stream

Coming in advance of a tribute concert celebrating the late musical icon

by
on November 03, 2017, 12:45am
At Canada’s Juno Awards earlier this year, Feist paid tribute to Leonard Cohen by covering “Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye”. Now, as we approach the one-year anniversary of his passing, Feist has shared a studio recording of her cover. Listen below.

On November 6th, Feist will participate in a Leonard Cohen tribute concert taking place at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Other confirmed artists include Lana Del Rey, Elvis Costello, Philip Glass, Courtney Love, Damien Rice, and more. Cohen died on November 7th, 2016 at the age of 82.

