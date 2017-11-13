Fever Ray announces first tour dates in seven years

Last month, The Knife’s Karin Dreijer made a surprise return to her Fever Ray project by dropping her first album since 2009, Plunge. In support of the release, she’s now announced her first tour dates in over seven years.

The European trek is scheduled to take Fever Ray across the continent from February through early April. See the full itinerary below, followed by the killer announcement poster designed like a metal festival lineup.

Fever Ray 2018 Tour Dates:

02/19 – Vienna, AT @ SiMM City

02/20 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

02/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

02/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

02/24 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus

02/26 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

03/02 – Vilnius, LT @ The Hall Compensa

03/04 – Helsinki, FI @ The Circus

03/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

03/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/15 – Brussels, BE @ AB

03/17 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

03/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

03/20 – London, UK @ Troxy

03/21 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

03/31 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

04/02 – Bergen, NO @ USF Verftet

04/03 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

04/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

04/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Nobelberget

Revisit the terrifying video for the Plunge track “Mustn’t Hurry”.