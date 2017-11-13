Fever Ray announces first tour dates in seven years

Last month, The Knife’s Karin Dreijer made a surprise return to her Fever Ray project by dropping her first album since 2009, Plunge. In support of the release, she’s now announced her first tour dates in over seven years.
The European trek is scheduled to take Fever Ray across the continent from February through early April. See the full itinerary below, followed by the killer announcement poster designed like a metal festival lineup.
Fever Ray 2018 Tour Dates:
02/19 – Vienna, AT @ SiMM City
02/20 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
02/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
02/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
02/24 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus
02/26 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
03/02 – Vilnius, LT @ The Hall Compensa
03/04 – Helsinki, FI @ The Circus
03/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
03/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/15 – Brussels, BE @ AB
03/17 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
03/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
03/20 – London, UK @ Troxy
03/21 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
03/31 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
04/02 – Bergen, NO @ USF Verftet
04/03 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
04/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
04/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Nobelberget
Revisit the terrifying video for the Plunge track “Mustn’t Hurry”.