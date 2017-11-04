Fever Ray’s “Mustn’t Hurry” video will give you nightmares: Watch

A little over a week ago, The Knife’s Karin Dreijer resurrected her Fever Ray moniker to release an excellent new album, Plunge. Now, she has shared a music video for the second track, “Mustn’t Hurry”.

It follows the science fiction-inspired clip for the comeback single, “To the Moon and Back”. The new video features Dreijer wearing facepaint while creepily caressing a medical speculum in a plastic-lined room. Watch it above.

Aditionally, Dreijer has revealed a magenta filtered video for “Wanna Sip”, which you can check out below.

Plunge follows Fever Ray’s 2009 self-titled debut album. Stream it in full here.