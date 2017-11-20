Finn Wolfhard’s band Calpurnia sign label deal, recording debut EP

Between battling clowns and journeying through the Upside Down, Finn Wolfhard has cemented his status as one of Hollywood’s most promising young talents. Now, the Stranger Things and It actor is looking to take his music career on a similar path.

Wolfhard, who’s been known to break out the occasional Nirvana cover and jam alongside jizz jazzer Mac DeMarco, will soon be hitting the studio to record his debut release with his band Calpurnia. The group formed when Wolfhard met future drummer Malcolm Craig on the set of one of PUP’s music videos, and has now just signed with Royal Mountain Records. Cadien Lake James, vocalist and guitarist for Chicago garage rockers Twin Peaks, has been tapped to produce the upcoming EP.

“It is so sweet that we have such a good team at Royal Mountain Records,” Wolfhard shared in a statement. “I love everyone on it. I’m extremely excited to record our EP with Cadien Lake James. Not only is he in one of my favourite bands of all time, and recorded some of my favourite songs, but he is also the sweetest guy ever. Thanks everyone so much who helped us out along the way, it means the world. <3”

Wolfhard and Calpurnia covered Twin Peaks’ “Wanted You” back in June; revisit that below.