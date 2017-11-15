Fischerspooner share jittery, R&B-influenced new single, “Butterscotch Goddam”: Stream

Fischerspooner’s first new album in eight years, SIR, isn’t out until February, but the electroclash outfit just released yet another new song, its third since June and second in the last month. Its called “Butterscotch Goddam” and it follows the riotous “Have Fun Tonight” and “Togetherness”, their steamy collaboration with Chairlift vocalist Caroline Polachek.

“Butterscotch Goddam” debuted on Jehnny Beth’s Beats 1 radio show yesterday, and finds the duo teaming up with Johnny Magee for a slice of jittery R&B that rides along sparse, spastic beats. There’s a desperation to the lyrics, with the duel vocals pleading for kisses, declarations of love, and literally any form of affection. It’s okay to get worried once those hitched, heaving breaths enter the mix. Stream it below.

SIR was co-written and co-produced by R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe and Beyoncé producer Boots. It follows 2009’s Entertainment and will arrive February 16th through Ultra Records. Over the summer, the band will be hosting a museum exhibition in conjunction with the album in Vienna, Austria. SIR is available for pre-order here.