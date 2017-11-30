Florence Welch announces lyric, poetry, and art book Useless Magic

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine has announced she will release her first-ever book on July 5th. Titled Useless Magic, it is comprised of lyrics, poetry, things that have inspired her writing, and art taken from her own collection of sketchbooks, and aims to offer fans a closer look into the UK singer’s creative mind.

On social media, Welch shared a sneak peek at the book’s preface. “Songs can be incredibly prophetic, like subconscious warnings or messages to myself, but I often don’t know what I’m trying to say till years later,” the first page reads. “Or a prediction comes true and I couldn’t do anything to stop it, so it seems like a kind of useless magic.”

The 224-page hardcover will be published by Fig Tree, an imprint of Penguin Books. It’s priced at £20.00 (about $27.00) and available for pre-order here. Find the artwork below.

In October, Welch hosted an audio documentary on David Bowie’s Heroes album. Florence and the Machine’s last album came with How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful in 2015.