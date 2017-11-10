Flying Lotus hopes to redefine beauty with new short film, Skinflick: Watch

If you’re even remotely aware of Flying Lotus’ disgusting directorial debut, Kuso, your stomach will probably turn at the news that he just released a new short film called Skinflick. Directed under his steve alias (FlyLo’s real name is Steven Ellison), the three-minute mini-movie centers around Bob Heslip, a man who performs under the name Bumpy Bob the Bubble Boy.

See, Heslip’s body is covered in thick, fleshy, irritated bumps caused by the skin condition and tumor disorder Neurofibromatosis type 1, and the movie is pretty much a loving portrait of that body. The camera slowly pans and zooms over the bumps as hands caress them. “Define beauty!” reads a tweet from the artist promoting the film.

FlyLo said he met Heslip while shooting Kuso. “He is a lovely man and I wanted to make a film that would honor the beauty of his unique condition,” he explained in a statement.

Flying Lotus recently scored an anime prequel to Blade Runner 2049, and released a music video of his own for “Post Requisite”, the theme song of Kuso. He’s currently touring his “3D live show” across North America.