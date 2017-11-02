Flying Lotus shares wild video for “Post Requisite”, offers update on next album: Watch

Flying Lotus has shared a video for “Post Requisite”, a track previously heard as the theme music to FlyLo’s incredibly gory debut film Kuso. The stop-motion animated video was directed by Winston Hacking and features the kind of intense, NSFW material you’d expect from the theme to one of the goriest films in recent memory. The video also contains a teaser for FlyLo’s next record which reads, “Flying Lotus is currently finishing his next studio album on Warp.”

Earlier this year, FlyLo scored an anime prequel to Blade Runner: 2049. The producer is currently in the midst of an intriguing 3-D tour — so intriguing in fact, that it’s one of our 25 most anticipated tours of the fall — that sees him visiting much of the country throughout November. Check out the full list of dates below.

Flying Lotus 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/03 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

11/05 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

11/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/09 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

11/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

11/12 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

11/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/16 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman KC

11/17 – Denver, CO @ EXDO

11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

11/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

05/25-27 – London, UK @ All Points East