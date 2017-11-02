Flying Lotus shares wild video for “Post Requisite”, offers update on next album: Watch

Flying Lotus has shared a video for “Post Requisite”, a track previously heard as the theme music to FlyLo’s incredibly gory debut film Kuso. The stop-motion animated video was directed by Winston Hacking and features the kind of intense, NSFW material you’d expect from the theme to one of the goriest films in recent memory. The video also contains a teaser for FlyLo’s next record which reads, “Flying Lotus is currently finishing his next studio album on Warp.”
Earlier this year, FlyLo scored an anime prequel to Blade Runner: 2049. The producer is currently in the midst of an intriguing 3-D tour — so intriguing in fact, that it’s one of our 25 most anticipated tours of the fall — that sees him visiting much of the country throughout November. Check out the full list of dates below.
Flying Lotus 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/03 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa
11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
11/05 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
11/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/09 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
11/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater
11/12 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
11/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
11/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/16 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman KC
11/17 – Denver, CO @ EXDO
11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
11/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
05/25-27 – London, UK @ All Points East