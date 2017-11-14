Foo Fighters add new dates to 2018 North American tour

Foo Fighters will spend much of 2018 touring the globe in support of their latest album, Concrete and Gold. Today, they’ve announced a new leg of North American dates taking place along the West Coast in September. They also recently announced a New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas and a second date at Chicago’s Wrigley Field in July, as well as a second staging of their CalJam music festival in San Bernardino, California next October.

Prior to all that, however, Foo Fighters will close out 2017 with a run of dates along the West Coast in December. For these shows, they’ve recruited Bob Mould and The Struts to provide support.

See the updated tour itinerary below.

Foo Fighters 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

12/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center $

12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center $

12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena $

12/05 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena &

12/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center &

12/09 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark &

12/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center &

12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena &

12/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

01/20 – Perth, AU @ Nib Stadium *

01/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium *

01/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium *

01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium *^

01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium *

02/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium *

02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium #

02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #

03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry #

03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium #

03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez #

04/18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

04/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion

04/21 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

04/22 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

04/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORDIA Credit Union Amphitheatre

04/26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium

04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

05/03 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

06/01-03 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring Festival

06/01-03 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park Festival

06/05 – Gottenberg, SE @ Ulvei

06/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld

06/11 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis Antwerp

06/13 – Bern, CH @ Stade de Suisse

06/15-17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/19 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/22 – London, UK @ London Stadium

06/23 – London, UK @ London Stadium

07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

07/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

07/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/22 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

07/30 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field

09/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/06 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/05-06 – San Bernardino, CA @ CalJam 18

$ = w/ The Struts

& = w/ Bob Mould

* = w/ Weezer

^ = w/ The Preatures

# = w/ Queens of the Stone Age