Foo Fighters add new dates to 2018 North American tour

Foo Fighters will spend much of 2018 touring the globe in support of their latest album, Concrete and Gold. Today, they’ve announced a new leg of North American dates taking place along the West Coast in September. They also recently announced a New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas and a second date at Chicago’s Wrigley Field in July, as well as a second staging of their CalJam music festival in San Bernardino, California next October.
Prior to all that, however, Foo Fighters will close out 2017 with a run of dates along the West Coast in December. For these shows, they’ve recruited Bob Mould and The Struts to provide support.
See the updated tour itinerary below.
Foo Fighters 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
12/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center $
12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center $
12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena $
12/05 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena &
12/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center &
12/09 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark &
12/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center &
12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena &
12/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
01/20 – Perth, AU @ Nib Stadium *
01/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium *
01/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium *
01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium *^
01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium *
02/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium *
02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium #
02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #
03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry #
03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium #
03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez #
04/18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
04/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion
04/21 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
04/22 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
04/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORDIA Credit Union Amphitheatre
04/26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium
04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
05/03 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
06/01-03 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring Festival
06/01-03 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park Festival
06/05 – Gottenberg, SE @ Ulvei
06/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld
06/11 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis Antwerp
06/13 – Bern, CH @ Stade de Suisse
06/15-17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/19 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
06/22 – London, UK @ London Stadium
06/23 – London, UK @ London Stadium
07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
07/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
07/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/22 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
07/30 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field
09/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/06 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
10/05-06 – San Bernardino, CA @ CalJam 18
$ = w/ The Struts
& = w/ Bob Mould
* = w/ Weezer
^ = w/ The Preatures
# = w/ Queens of the Stone Age