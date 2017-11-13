Foo Fighters announce CalJam 2018

Front page photo by David Brendan Hall

Foo Fighters are bringing back CalJam in 2018.

Inspired by the Southern California rock festival in 1974, Foo Fighters’ inaugural CalJam went down in San Bernardino, California on October 7th. The stacked lineup boasted performances from Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, and of course, Foo Fighters themselves.

Now, Foo Fighters have announced plans for CalJam 2018, taking place October 5th and 6th at the Glen Helen Regional Park and Amphitheater in San Bernardino. Further details will be revealed in the coming months, but fans are advised to join the Cal Jam website for access to early bird tickets.

