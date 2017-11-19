Foo Fighters honor Malcolm Young with rousing performance of AC/DC’s “Let There Be Rock”: Watch

In a statement released ahead of Foo Fighters’ headlining appearance at Mexico City’s Corona Capital on Saturday night, Dave Grohl dedicated the performance to AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young, who passed away Saturday at the age of 64.

“Thank you, Malcolm for the songs, and the feel, and the cool, and the years of losing control to rock and roll,” Grohl wrote. “I will do just that tonight, for you.”

Right on queue, Foo Fighters kicked off their set with a rousing cover of AC/DC’s “Let There Be Rock”. “We’re going to play some rock and roll for Malcolm tonight,” Grohl told the audience as a photo of Young was displayed in the background. Watch footage of the performance above.

Guns N’ Roses also paid tribute to Young during their show in Sacramento on Saturday. Frontman Axl Rose, who toured with AC/DC last summer, dedicated covers of dedicated of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and AC/DC’s “Whole Lotta Rosie” in honor of Young.