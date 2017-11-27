Foo Fighters, U2, SZA to perform on Saturday Night Live in December

U2 and Foo Fighters photos by David Brendan Hall

Saturday Night Live has already brought in a slew of top name talent for its 43rd season, with artists like JAY-Z, Chance the Rapper, Taylor Swift, and Eminem having all taken the Studio 8H stage. More major artists are set to appear come December, as SNL has revealed U2, SZA, and Foo Fighters as their next three musical guests.

Bono and the boys will be celebrating the release of their (mediocre) new record, Songs of Experience, which drops the day before their December 2nd appearance on the show. Fellow Dublin native and star of the magnificent Lady Bird Saoirse Ronan will serve as host that night. The Disaster Artist mastermind James Franco will host the following week, December 9th, for an episode which will see SZA support one of our favorite records of 2017, Ctrl. Foo Fighters will then rock songs from Concrete and Gold on December 16th, and we can only hope Dave Grohl does a sketch with host Kevin Hart.

Find SNL’s announcement tweet below.