Frank Ocean posts cryptic message teasing unreleased new album

Photo by Philip Cosores

In 2012, Frank Ocean tweeted, “5 albums before 30.” The R&B crooner has thus far released four albums, including last year’s double helping of Blonde and Endless, but his 30th birthday came on October 28th with a fifth full-length unrealized. Or, so we thought. Tonight, Ocean posted a cryptic message on his Tumblr suggesting that he may be sitting on an as-yet-unreleased album. He wrote: “’WELL I MADE THE ALBUM BEFORE 30. I JUST AINT PUT THAT BITCH OUT!’ -QUOTES FROM AN INTERVIEW I️ HAVEN’T GIVEN HAHA.”

Ocean previously hinted at a busy new year in an interview with Vice, saying that “if you liked 2017 then you’ll love 2018.” In recent months, he’s premiered a number of loose tracks as part of his blonded RADIO program, including “Lens”, “Chanel”, “Provider”, a “Slide on Me” remix featuring Young Thug, “RAF” featuring ASAP Rocky and Quavo, and a solo version of “Biking”.

Earlier today, as part of Cyber Monday, Ocean offered up physical copies of Endless.