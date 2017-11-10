FX terminates partnership with Louis C.K.

Of all the cable and streaming networks, Louis C.K. has enjoyed his most expansive and lucrative relationship with FX. The success of his sitcom Louie led FX to sign the comedian to an overall deal in 2013, and he’s since developed four additional programs for the network. Now, though, in light of allegations of sexual misconduct made against C.K., FX has terminated the partnership.

A statement released Friday afternoon:

“Today, FX Networks and FX Productions are ending our association with Louis C.K. We are cancelling the overall deal between FX Productions and his production company, Pig Newton. He will no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him – Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi and The Cops.

“Louis has now confirmed the truth of the reports relating to the five women victimized by his misconduct, which we were unaware of previously. As far as we know, his behavior over the past eight years on all five series he has produced for FX Networks and/or FX Productions has been professional. However, now is not the time for him to make television shows. Now is the time for him to honestly address the women who have come forth to speak about their painful experiences, a process which he began today with his public statement.

FX Networks and FX Productions remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure that all people work in an environment that is safe, respectful and fair, and we will continue our review of all of these productions to ensure that was and is the case.”

In a New York Times article published earlier this week, five women accused C.K. of sexual misconduct. All five of his accusers worked with C.K. in some capacity, whether as aspiring comedians or on the sets of TV shows. They all made similar allegations against C.K, detailing incidents in which he asked to masturbate in front of them — or physically did so without their consent. On Friday, C.K. acknowledged that these allegations were true and apologized for his actions.

As a result of the allegations, HBO also ended its relationship with C.K., removing all of his past work from its on-demand library and canceling his appearance at Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs. A forthcoming standup special on Netflix has been scrapped, as has the release of C.K.’s new movie, I Love You, Daddy.