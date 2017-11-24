Glassjaw announce Material Control, their first album in 15 years

New York’s Glassjaw have announced Material Control, the post-hardcore band’s first album in 15 years. The 12-track effort arrives in one week’s time on December 1st. It marks the band’s first new release since 2011’s Coloring Book EP and is their first full-length album since 2002’s Worship and Tribute.

Glassjaw previously teased the release with the opening track, “New White Extremity”. To coincide with today’s album announcement, they’ve shared a second preview in “Shira”. Listen below.

Material Control Artwork:

Material Control Tracklist:

01. New White Extremity

02. Shira

03. Citizen

04. Golgotha

05. Strange Hours

06. Bastille Day

07. Pompeii

08. Bibleland 6

09. Closer

10. My Conscience Weighs A Ton

11. Material Control

12. Cut And Run