Glassjaw announce Material Control, their first album in 15 years

New York’s Glassjaw have announced Material Control, the post-hardcore band’s first album in 15 years. The 12-track effort arrives in one week’s time on December 1st. It marks the band’s first new release since 2011’s Coloring Book EP and is their first full-length album since 2002’s Worship and Tribute.
Glassjaw previously teased the release with the opening track, “New White Extremity”. To coincide with today’s album announcement, they’ve shared a second preview in “Shira”. Listen below.
Material Control Artwork:
Material Control Tracklist:
01. New White Extremity
02. Shira
03. Citizen
04. Golgotha
05. Strange Hours
06. Bastille Day
07. Pompeii
08. Bibleland 6
09. Closer
10. My Conscience Weighs A Ton
11. Material Control
12. Cut And Run