Glassjaw announce Material Control, their first album in 15 years

Listen to the track "Shira" ahead of the album's release next Friday

November 24, 2017
New York’s Glassjaw have announced Material Control, the post-hardcore band’s first album in 15 years. The 12-track effort arrives in one week’s time on December 1st. It marks the band’s first new release since 2011’s Coloring Book EP and is their first full-length album since 2002’s Worship and Tribute.

Glassjaw previously teased the release with the opening track, “New White Extremity”. To coincide with today’s album announcement, they’ve shared a second preview in “Shira”. Listen below.

Material Control Artwork:

glassjaw mind control Glassjaw announce Material Control, their first album in 15 years

Material Control Tracklist:
01. New White Extremity
02. Shira
03. Citizen
04. Golgotha
05. Strange Hours
06. Bastille Day
07. Pompeii
08. Bibleland 6
09. Closer
10. My Conscience Weighs A Ton
11. Material Control
12. Cut And Run

 

