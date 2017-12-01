Glassjaw return with first new album in 15 years, Material Control: Stream/download

Post-hardcore legends Glassjaw have returned with Material Control, their first album in 15 years. Apple and Spotify users can stream the whole thing below.

The 12-track effort marks the band’s first new release since 2011’s Coloring Book EP and is their first full-length since 2002’s Worship and Tribute. Glassjaw founders Daryl Palumbo and Justin Beck wrote the album in its entirety. Beck played all the instruments except for drums, which were performed by The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Billy Rymer. Former bassist Ariel Telford contributed additional percussion on “Bastille Day”, while Mind Over Matter frontman George Reynolds contributed additional vocals on “Pompeii”.

In a recent interview with Noisey, Glassjaw said the recording process was seamless this time around. “In the past, you’ve got to deal with people and desires and shit and I’ve said it a million times: It’s always been Justin and myself just spitting out our ideas,” Palumbo said. “On this one, we really tapped into that and didn’t hurt anyone’s feelings, we just kind of went in and did it. The music was written and done and we went in and showed Billy, and Billy was just a fucking beast and caught on really quick.”

Leading up to the release, Glassjaw shared the opening track, “New White Extremity”, and last week’s “Shira”.

Material Control Artwork:

Material Control Tracklist:

01. New White Extremity

02. Shira

03. Citizen

04. Golgotha

05. Strange Hours

06. Bastille Day

07. Pompeii

08. Bibleland 6

09. Closer

10. My Conscience Weighs a Ton

11. Material Control

12. Cut and Run