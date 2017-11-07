Godspeed You! Black Emperor announce 2018 North American tour dates

Godspeed You! Black Emperor returned in September with their latest album, Luciferian Towers. To support the release, the Canadian experimental outfit has lined up a series of tour dates for the coming months. In December, they’ll play a pair of shows in Mexico and appear at Houston’s Day For Night Festival. Then, after traveling to Australia in January, they’ll embark on a proper North American headlining tour, including an appearance at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville. See the full itinerary below.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/13 – Mexico City, MX @ Festival Aural

12/14 – Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage

12/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

12/17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival

01/12 – Launceston, AU @ Princess Theatre *

01/13 – Launceston, AU @ Princess Theatre *

01/16 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

01/19 – Hobart, AU @ Mona Foma Festival

01/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Recital Centre

03/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

03/06 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

03/07 – Cambridge, UK @ The Sinclair

03/08 – Cambridge, UK @ The Sinclair

03/09 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

03/10 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA

03/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/15 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum

03/16 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

03/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/20 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

03/22 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/23 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

03/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/21-22 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

* = “Monumental” dance performance in collaboration with Holy Body Tattoo Dance Company

Listen to “Anthem For No State, Pt. III” from Luciferian Towers: