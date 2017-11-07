Menu
Godspeed You! Black Emperor announce 2018 North American tour dates

In support of their latest album, Luciferian Towers

November 07, 2017
Godspeed You! Black Emperor returned in September with their latest album, Luciferian Towers. To support the release, the Canadian experimental outfit has lined up a series of tour dates for the coming months. In December, they’ll play a pair of shows in Mexico and appear at Houston’s Day For Night Festival. Then, after traveling to Australia in January, they’ll embark on a proper North American headlining tour, including an appearance at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville. See the full itinerary below.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/13 – Mexico City, MX @ Festival Aural
12/14 – Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage
12/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
12/17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival
01/12 – Launceston, AU @ Princess Theatre *
01/13 – Launceston, AU @ Princess Theatre *
01/16 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
01/19 – Hobart, AU @ Mona Foma Festival
01/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Recital Centre
03/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
03/06 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
03/07 – Cambridge, UK @ The Sinclair
03/08 – Cambridge, UK @ The Sinclair
03/09 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
03/10 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA
03/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/15 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum
03/16 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
03/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/20 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
03/22 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
03/23 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
03/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/21-22 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

* = “Monumental” dance performance in collaboration with Holy Body Tattoo Dance Company

Listen to “Anthem For No State, Pt. III” from Luciferian Towers:

