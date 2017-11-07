Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick accused of rape

Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick has been accused of rape by actress Kristina Cohen.

In a detailed account posted to Facebook, Cohen says Westwick attacked her three years ago while she was at his house for a dinner party. As she tells it, she was introduced to Westwick by her then-boyfriend, a producer who she choses not to identify. Right away, according to Cohen, Westwick propositioned her.

“I wanted to leave when Ed suggested ‘we should all fuck,'” Cohen recounts. “But the producer didn’t want to make Ed feel awkward by leaving. Ed insisted we stay for dinner. I said I was tired and wanted to leave, trying to get out of what was already an uncomfortable situation. Ed suggested I nap in the guest bedroom. The producer said we would stay for just another 20 more minutes to smooth everything over, and then we could leave.”

“So I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”

Cohen says her then-boyfriend “put the blame on me, telling me I was an active participant. Telling me that I can’t say anything because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career.”

She says she was finally compelled to share her story after many of her colleagues shared similar stories of assault. “I hope my coming forward will help others to know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault,” Cohen explains. “Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters.”

Westwick appeared on all six seasons of Gossip Girl playing the role of Chuck Bass. He has also appeared in films such as Children of Men and J. Edgar and currently stars on the BBC Two series White Gold.

He has yet to publicly address the allegations.