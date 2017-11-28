Gremlins returning to theaters this December, featuring a “special conversation” with director Joe Dante

Like Die Hard, Gremlins has become a yuletide favorite in households uninspired by the likes of It’s a Wonderful Life or A Christmas Story. It’s not a Christmas movie, per se, but it contains all the trappings of one, from its idyllic small town setting to its abundance of Christmas trees to that horrific story of Phoebe Cates’ dad dying in a chimney.

Seeing it on the big screen is a must, which is why it’s a relief that the 1984 flick is returning to theaters this December. Dubbed Gremlins: Rule Breakers, the screenings will be accompanied by a “special conversation” with director Joe Dante that will be beamed into theaters across the country. All of this serves as prologue to the release of a new Gremlins Collection from the weirdos at Mondo. A limited edition tee designed by artist Rhys Cooper will be available at participating theaters.

Check out those participating theaters here, and take a look at the tee below.