Gucci Mane and Migos perform “I Get the Bag” on Kimmel: Watch

Gucci Mane has displayed effortless chemistry with Migos this year. After joining the trio on their Culture track “Slippery”, Guwop recruited them for “I Get the Bag”, the lead single to his latest effort, Mr. Davis. On Tuesday, they performed the latter song on the Jimmy Kimmel stage. Check out the replay up above.

Both Atlanta acts have continued to stay busy both inside and outside of music. Gucci recently released his autobiography and married his longtime girlfriend, while Migos’ Offset just got engaged to reigning hip-hop queen Cardi B. On the music front, Migos recently recruited Nicki Minaj and Cardi B for “MotorSport”, while Offset just dropped a surprise album called Without Warning alongside 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. Meanwhile, Gucci is slated to appear on N.E.R.D.’s comeback album, No_One Ever Really Dies.