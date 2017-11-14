Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Hangout Music Festival reveals 2018 lineup: Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, and St. Vincent

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, SZA, Portugal. the Man, Cold War Kids, Bleachers, and Noname among the other notable acts

by
on November 14, 2017, 1:25pm
0 comments

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Hangout Music Festival has revealed its 2018 lineup. Notable acts include Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, SZA, Portugal. the Man, Cold War Kids, Bleachers, Noname, Pussy Riot, Mikky Ekko, and Sunflower Bean

Also playing are The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Halsey, Logic, Odesza, Foster the People, Grouplove, AWOLNATION, Galantis, Slightly Stoopid, Dej Loaf, Lil Pump, The Struts, Nothing But Thieves, Manchester Orchestra, Hippo Campus, Oh Wonder, and Tanks and the Bangas, among others.

Hangout 2018 goes down on May 18th-20th on the Gulf Shores of Alabama. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 16th at 11:00 a.m. CST and you can find more info on the festival’s website.

hangout 2018 Hangout Music Festival reveals 2018 lineup: Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, and St. Vincent

Previous Story
Hi-Lo Jack fuse hip-hop, jazz, and indie rock on their warm debut EP, Old New Clothes: Stream
No comments
More Stories