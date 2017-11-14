Hangout Music Festival reveals 2018 lineup: Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, and St. Vincent

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Hangout Music Festival has revealed its 2018 lineup. Notable acts include Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, SZA, Portugal. the Man, Cold War Kids, Bleachers, Noname, Pussy Riot, Mikky Ekko, and Sunflower Bean

Also playing are The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Halsey, Logic, Odesza, Foster the People, Grouplove, AWOLNATION, Galantis, Slightly Stoopid, Dej Loaf, Lil Pump, The Struts, Nothing But Thieves, Manchester Orchestra, Hippo Campus, Oh Wonder, and Tanks and the Bangas, among others.

Hangout 2018 goes down on May 18th-20th on the Gulf Shores of Alabama. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 16th at 11:00 a.m. CST and you can find more info on the festival’s website.