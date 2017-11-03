Hans Zimmer releases new album, Live in Prague: Stream/Download

Photo by ​Philip Cosores

Earlier this year, legendary composer Hans Zimmer took his iconic works on the road for the very first time. His massive tour took him around the world, including to Coachella, and now he’s coming home to you. Today, Zimmer has revealed his new live album, Live in Prague, recorded during the European leg of his trek on May 7th.

The record features 15 tracks from over 10 separate film scores. Included are selections from Gladiator, Interstellar, The Da Vinci Code, Pirates Of The Caribbean, Sherlock Holmes, The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Lion King, Crimson Tide, Inception, Rain Man, Driving Miss Daisy, and more.

The Prague show featured a total of 72 backing musicians, including special guest guitarist Johnny Marr. With Zimmer’s memorable repertoire and the bevy of talent behind him, this is a live release sure to impress composer enthusiasts and film fanatics alike. Take a listen below, and order the DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD, and 4LP formats here.

Live in Prague Artwork:

Live in Prague Tracklist:

01. Medley: Driving (Driving Miss Daisy) / Discombobulate (Sherlock Holmes) / Zoosters Breakout (Madagascar)

02. Medley: Crimson Tide / 160 BPM (Angels And Demons)

03. Gladiator Medley: The Wheat / The Battle / Elysium / Now We Are Free

04. Chevaliers De Sangreal (The Da Vinci Code)

05. The Lion King Medley: Circle Of Life (Prelude) / King Of Pride Rock

06. Pirates Of The Caribbean Medley: Captain Jack Sparrow / One Day / Up Is Down / He’s A Pirate

07. You’re So Cool (True Romance)

08. Rain Man: Main Theme

09. What Are You Going To Do When You Are Not Saving The World (Man Of Steel)

10. Journey To The Line (The Thin Red Line)

11. The Electro Suite (themes from The Amazing Spider Man 2)

12. The Dark Knight Medley: Why So Serious? / Like A Dog Chasing Cars / Why Do We Fall / Introduce A Little Anarchy / The Fire Rises

13. Aurora

14. Interstellar Medley: Day One / Cornfield Chase / No Time For Caution / Stay

15) Inception Medley: Half Remembered Dream / Dream Is Collapsing / Mombasa / Time